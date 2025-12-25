Shocking Results from DHS Removing Murderous Aliens! Merry Christmas ICE!

This will be surprising to leftists. Unfortunately, they will say this isn’t true. Removing murderous aliens who don’t belong in the US reduces the US murder rate and all crimes. Who would have thought it?

Here at DHS we’ve been operating by this radical idea that removing murderers from our country would bring down the murder rate. Who could have guessed it would work? https://t.co/SRbnLhSiQm — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) December 24, 2025

Stephen Miller said even on this holiday, ICE never sleeps! They are protecting us, so that’s a good thing. The clip shows ICE arresting an Angola suspect in Lewiston, Maine. He refused to show documentation when asked.

Another man filming the altercation notes the suspect is a pastor. To which the ICE agent responds, “Being a pastor doesn’t give you legal status.”

He might have been a pastor but wouldn’t prove a thing. In this country, if law enforcement asks for my ID, I take it out, period!

“Show us your immigration documents, we don’t have no problem,” the agent says. “We would check you and let you go. If you’re not going to show us anything.”

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele has a great suggestion: