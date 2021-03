An alleged expert claims knowledge of the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop. We know that the NY Post story was accurate.

The expert, Jack Maxey, whose Twitter account was suspended, is no longer a co-host of Bannon’s War Room, so we can’t say if he’s reliable or not. However, from the NY Post report, much of what he said is confirmed.

The FARA violations noted in this video are shocking. The allegations of underage girls is not confirmed.

Watch:

