Shocking: Russia, China, Iran Team Up to Get Remarkable Nuke Deal

The lead Russian negotiator for the Iran-US nuclear talks boasts in this clip about how Russia, Iran, and China teamed up to get far more from the US than Iran ever expected.

“Iranian colleagues are fighting for [their] national interest like lions,” he said. “They fight for every comma, every word, and as a rule, quite successfully,” diplomat Mikhail Ulyanov said.

Joe Biden is betraying his country and everyone stands by and watches. While the nation’s enemies walk all over us, the White House Marxists are laughing at us. They’re mocking us as they destroy us, or maybe they’re simply out of their minds. Pick one.

Shocking video: This is the lead Russian negotiator for the Iran nuclear talks, Mikhail Ulyanov. He's bragging about how Russia, Iran, and China teamed up to deliver huge wins for Iran's nuclear program in Vienna negotiations.

