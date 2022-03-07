Blinken Made a Fool of the US – Telling Tales That Could Start Another War

Secretary of State Tony Blinken started a rumor on Face the Nation on Sunday morning. He suggested that Poland will send its fighter jets to the Ukrainians. That would put Poland on a war footing.

The Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland labeled it fake news hours before Blinken’s appearance on the CBS Sunday News show.

So, basically, Blinken lied – again.

The Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland state with certainty, “Poland won’t send its fighter jets to #Ukraine as well as allow to use its airports. We significantly help in many other areas.”

Blinken was just in Poland visiting refugee centers. He even met with Poland’s Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau. He knew the truth. What do you think he was trying to do?

In any case, Blinken’s a blanking fool.

‼️FAKE NEWS‼️

Unfortunately you are spreading misinformation with quotation from 27/02/22. Poland won’t send its fighter jets to #Ukraine as well as allow to use its airports. We significantly help in many other areas.https://t.co/wjNOgh97JT — Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland (@PremierRP_en) March 6, 2022

