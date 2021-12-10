Shocking Video of Shooting in a Houston Gas Station

















The following is so shocking, I felt the need to show people what true crime looks like. It’s graphic but when people feel sorry for the criminals, perhaps they should first think of the victims. So many of these criminals are sociopaths who have no conscience.

The police in Houston, Texas issued the following statement.

On Monday, December 6, 2021, at 9:30 pm, an unknown male entered a convenience store, located at the 8600 block of Memorial, in Houston, Texas. The male walked up to the counter, pulled out a handgun, and without saying anything, shot the clerk in the face and his right hand. The suspect then jumped over the counter and punched the clerk several times. The suspect then attempted to remove the money from the cash register but was unable to open it.

Suspect description: Black male, 25 to 35 years old, heavy build, 5’7 to 6’1, 230 to 280 pounds, black jacket, and tan pants.

The suspect then fled the location in a two-door newer model black Mercedes Benz. [Mercedes? Drug involvement?]

WARNING – GRAPHIC! Police in Texas searching for suspect who shot gas station clerk in the face without warning – https://t.co/rUkhO0rNvg pic.twitter.com/jUhbI9KfTe — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 8, 2021

