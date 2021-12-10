Uh Oh, British court grants US request to extradite Julian Assange

















On Friday, the Royal Courts of Justice in London decided to overturn a decision of a judge in January not to extradite Julian Assange because “it would be unjust and oppressive” due to his mental condition, The New York Times reports.

The Wikileaks founder is in Belmarsh prison in London and faces espionage charges in the US for the publication of thousands of secret documents related to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Keep it here for the latest.

Just in time for the 2022 election.

The US wants to lock him away for life as a traitor but he’s not an American.

🔴 #BREAKING – The US government has won an appeal against a London court ruling that had blocked the extradition of #WikiLeaks founder #JulianAssange 🇬🇧🧑‍⚖️🇺🇸 As @HerveAmoric explains, Assange is wanted to face trial for the publication of classified military documents ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/hoYHRaP1Sj — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) December 10, 2021

Related















