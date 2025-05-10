Shockingly Biased Justice Sotomayor Openly Weaponizes SCOTUS

Justice Sotomayor is out of the closet as a completely unadulterated, proud-to-be-biased juror on the Supreme Court. She is weaponizing the Supreme Court.

According to the New York Times, at an event with her colleagues in the left-wing American Bar Association on Thursday night, she told them the legal profession must join the fight!

What fight? Although she doesn’t mention his name, the fight she refers to is against President Trump.

“If you’re not used to fighting and losing battles, then don’t become a lawyer,” she said. “Our job is to stand up for people who can’t do it themselves.”

“Right now,” she added, “we can’t lose the battles we are facing.”

This is as Donald Trump is using executive orders to shape up the unethical firms like Perkins Coie of dirty dossier fame to be less biased by making them pay for their apparent lack of ethics.

Justice Sotomayor spoke in general terms, but her remarks came against the backdrop of immense stress on lawyers and the legal system from the Trump administration. That tension included a string of executive orders from President Trump retaliating against prominent law firms, stripping their lawyers of security clearances, barring them from entering federal buildings, and discouraging federal officials from interacting with the firms.

That is what the Justice is targeting. It’s obvious.

She was once a summer associate at Paul Weiss, one of those firms that led the way in striking a deal with the administration…

…

Fight This Fight!

…“We need trained and passionate and committed lawyers to fight this fight,” she said. “For me, being here with you is an act of solidarity.”

How many would bet she speaks to them off the record about this, and reveals a lot more?

Justice Sotomayor just told an ABA audience that “Our job is to stand up” and that “we can’t lose the battles we are facing.” Also: “We need trained and passionate and committed lawyers to fight this fight.” That makes a mockery of any appearance of objectivity in cases… pic.twitter.com/fEGVQe70pi — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) May 9, 2025

