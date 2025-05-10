Clown World Does Newark: Dems Threaten a Jail Break, Claim Victimhood

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka trespassed on ICE detention property and got involved in pushing and shoving of ICE agents. His behavior and the behavior of some of his Democrat colleagues were outrageous. Like most leftists, he probably did it to get arrested and then scream how he is a victim. It’s a tactic used for decades. by the hardcore left.

Baraka was out of control at the detention center and now claims his rights were violated.

Baraka and his comrades are upset that MS-13 and child rapists and killers are in detention.

Such victims. They tried to force their way into the prison. It was possibly a jail break. In clown world, this makes them the victims.

Democrats have gone mad. They look like lunatics. This is even too much for clown world.


