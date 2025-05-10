Clown World Does Newark: Dems Threaten a Jail Break, Claim Victimhood

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka trespassed on ICE detention property and got involved in pushing and shoving of ICE agents. His behavior and the behavior of some of his Democrat colleagues were outrageous. Like most leftists, he probably did it to get arrested and then scream how he is a victim. It’s a tactic used for decades. by the hardcore left.

Baraka was out of control at the detention center and now claims his rights were violated.

Baraka and his comrades are upset that MS-13 and child rapists and killers are in detention.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, now facing a federal trespassing charge, says he will confer with his lawyers on possible legal action — claims “they completely violated my rights.” “They obviously targeted me.” pic.twitter.com/r6wxAqYY81 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 10, 2025

Such victims. They tried to force their way into the prison. It was possibly a jail break. In clown world, this makes them the victims.

You mean when he and @RepLaMonica were trying to shove their way through the gate? He was being targeted? pic.twitter.com/swGWl0NjiH — Farm Girl Carrie ‍ (@FarmGirlCarrie) May 10, 2025

Democrats have gone mad. They look like lunatics. This is even too much for clown world.

Just a hapless victim, targeted by an oppressive, racist, authoritarian system. That’s his story, and he’s gonna stick to it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 10, 2025

So let me get this straight… If I attempted to break into an ICE detention facility and started shoving federal agents, I’d go to jail IMMEDIATELY. But when a Democrat does it, they go on MSBNC and claim America is now an authoritarian state. Can someone explain this to me? pic.twitter.com/8xFMIJPwZu — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) May 10, 2025

This is insane — Democrat Rep. LaMonica McIver caught breaking into a NJ ICE facility + assaulting officers. If this were a Republican, we’d have wall-to-wall media coverage + instant hearings. Why is she still in Congress right now? Thoughts? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/uwoDIHM4mS — Tony Lane (@TonyLaneNV) May 9, 2025

