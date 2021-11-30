Shooting at Oxford High, Detroit, 3 Students Died, 6 Are Injured

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Three students are dead and at least six others are injured. One student was shot in the face. The 15-year old shooter — who used a handgun — surrendered.

The Oakland County Undersheriff said at a news conference that officers arrived quickly and the 15-year-old shooter gave himself up without incident.

There was a massive police response, including SWAT and aviation units.

Oxford is a small village about 30 miles north of Detroit with a population of less than 3,400 people, the news station reported.


