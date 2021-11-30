Gov De Santis Goes Off on Media for Lies About Waukesha

















Governor Ron DeSantis addressed the despicable dishonesty by the media. He wondered as we all do if the Waukesha terror attack was in response to Kyle Rittenhouse.

“These lies have got to stop,” he said about the media. The media will not let the facts come out about this case because it doesn’t fit the narrative, he explained. Not mincing words, he told them to stop the “lies”

Governor DeSantis also addressed the horrendous way the media treated law enforcement.

This is how every governor should lead.

Watch:

Gov. Ron DeSantis is the only governor with the balls to talk about Waukesha and say it like it is. pic.twitter.com/4LWOWSHJis — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) November 30, 2021

He’s Also on Top of the Vaccine Madness

“We are not in Florida going to allow any media-driven hysteria to do anything to infringe people’s individual freedoms when it comes to any types of COVID variants,” DeSantis said during a press conference on Monday.

In Florida, we will not let (the federal government) lock you down. We will not let them take your jobs. We will not let them harm your businesses. We will not let them close your schools,” he added.

The comments were made at a press conference about his budget requests for law enforcement in the next fiscal year. He is seeking to renew $1,000 bonuses for all sworn law enforcement, EMTs, and first responders.

Watch:

Related















