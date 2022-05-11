Chip Roy Explodes Over the Latest Spending Debacle

Chip Roy exploded on the House floor over the $40 billion spending debacle for Ukraine, a State Department slush fund, and other pork. It’s another debacle while the rest of us can’t fill our gas tanks.

The representatives got the bill at 3 O’Clock in the afternoon without time to look at it, no debate, and with no idea what’s really in it while it’s not paid for. Massive funds go to State and billions for an economic sports fund, and more. How is this not another spending debacle?

He wanted to talk about the American people and inflation.

Watch him explode:

