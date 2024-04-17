Shoplifting Gangs Close NYC Stores Forever

Shoplifting is a $4.4 billion part of the economy and $69 billion nationwide. Shoplifting rings operate without repercussions. They feel they can operate freely. As a result, stores are closing, seriously damaging New York City’s economy.

State lawmakers just had a chance to level stiffer penalties and wouldn’t do it.

Stores like Target are closing because lawmakers in New York somehow think punishing criminals will make matters worse.

Shoplifting gangs have found that crime pays best in New York City, leading retailers to raise prices. It hurts the law-abiding citizens who don’t steal things.

New York laws protect the criminals.

Watch:

