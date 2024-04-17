Donald Trump Is Greeted with Cheers In Harlem

Donald Trump is in Harlem this evening and was greeted with cheers. Donald Trump visited the bodega where a man was stabbed to death by an illegal immigrant.

This is where illegal immigrant Jose Alba stabbed and killed Austin Simon, 35. Alba, a store clerk, was charged with murder by Alvin Bragg’s office.

After significant backlash, the Manhattan district attorney’s office dropped the murder charges, weeks later, after they claimed they couldn’t prove Alba did not act in self-defense.

HAPPENING NOW: President Trump arrives in Harlem to raucous cheers from crowd gathered outside bodega pic.twitter.com/PsPQwff2X4 — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) April 16, 2024

Trump leaves black supporters in Harlem with inspiring message after making suprise visit to bodega pic.twitter.com/C6AtJyjFwg — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 16, 2024

Related