Donald Trump Is Greeted with Cheers In Harlem

M DOWLING
Donald Trump is in Harlem this evening and was greeted with cheers. Donald Trump visited the bodega where a man was stabbed to death by an illegal immigrant.

This is where illegal immigrant Jose Alba stabbed and killed Austin Simon, 35. Alba, a store clerk, was charged with murder by Alvin Bragg’s office.

After significant backlash, the Manhattan district attorney’s office dropped the murder charges, weeks later, after they claimed they couldn’t prove Alba did not act in self-defense.


