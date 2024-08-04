Sickos of NYC: Masturbation, Exhibitionism Up 51%

Public masturbation and exhibitionism have soared in New York City by 51 percent in 2024 compared to 2023. Of course, it’s the lax laws. The mentally ill, homeless, drug addicts, and wholly deranged people aren’t imprisoned, and there are no mental facilities for them.

According to the New York Post, police data showed that in 2024 through June, there has been a 51 percent increase in reports of masturbating in public in comparison to 2023.

At the same time, police have issued 159 citations through June 30 in NYC for people exposing themselves in public to do various things such as urinate. This is up 396 percent versus 32 tickets written in 2023, according to data reviewed by the Post.

The citations are meaningless since they get released right away.

Men walking around naked, women naked in the subway, a man in a chair by a diner pleasuring himself, this is what the police have to deal with, and the residents tell the Post that they are exhausted by it.

One resident said they are pleading with the elected officials to do something about it, but they won’t. What they need to do is elect better officials.