European VP of World Boxing: They Knew Since 2022 That Khelif Is Male

The European Vice President of the World Boxing Organization said he warned the International Olympic Committee that Imane Khelif is male, but they ignored him. He said he warned the IOC about Imane Khelif and four other boxers who had been examined and were males.

Reduxx reported that the European Vice President of the World Boxing Organization and former Secretary General of the International Boxing Association warned the IOC that Khelif is male.

István Kovács warned the International Olympic Committee about males participating in women’s boxing as early as 2022, but that nothing was done.

He added that it had been known as early as 2022 that Khelif was biologically male.

“The problem was not with the level of Khelif’s testosterone, because that can be adjusted nowadays, but with the result of the gender test, which clearly revealed that the Algerian boxer is biologically male,” Kovács said in an interview with Magyar Nemzet, adding that a total of five boxers had been examined including Khelif by the International Boxing Association and all of them “were indeed men.”

Kovács asserted that he personally reported the shocking result immediately to the International Olympic Committee, “but as unbelievable as it is, they have not responded to this to this day,” Reduxx reports.

The media’s response is to demonize the messenger.

However, GLAAD claims Khelif has a DSD and Swyer syndrome.

According to the National Library of Medicine, people with Swyer syndrome have one X chromosome and one Y chromosome in each cell (typically found in boys and men), but they have female reproductive structures. Again, it’s unknown whether either of the boxers has these genetic variations.

So, is this more gaslighting?

BREAKING Algeria’s Imane Khelif has just secured an Olympic medal after a 5-0 match against Hungary’s Anna Luca Hámori. This comes just hours after Reduxx reported that the European Vice President of the World Boxing Organization István Kovács confirmed that Khelif was a… https://t.co/S8Ar8cedWg pic.twitter.com/knVhY80lzi — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) August 3, 2024