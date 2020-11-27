Sidney Powell has photos of check stubs to pay ballot harvesters

Sidney Powell has photos of the check stubs used to pay people to ballot harvest. It sounds like she has the goods.
“We’ve got pictures of the check stubs paid to people to ballot harvest.”
What a joke this election is and no judge will take it on.
In 2008 . .
Obama said:
You can only trust “Mail-In Ballots” . .
