Sidney Powell has photos of check stubs to pay ballot harvesters

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Sidney Powell has photos of the check stubs used to pay people to ballot harvest. It sounds like she has the goods.

What a joke this election is and no judge will take it on.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.