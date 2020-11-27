Emergency Arizona election integrity hearing on Saturday

The Arizona State Legislature is scheduled to hold an election integrity hearing on November 30, modeled after Pennsylvania’s. It will include President Trump’s lawyers Jenna Ellis and Rudy Giuliani.

GOP members of the Arizona State Legislature said the hearing is designed to “gather the evidence that justifies calling a special session to contemplate what happened and take immediate action accordingly.”

“We are pleased that the State Legislatures in Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Michigan will be convening hearings to examine the November 3rd presidential election,” Ellis said in a statement.

This will mimic the Pennsylvania hearing in Gettysburg this past week.

Arizona GOP state lawmakers want to choose the electors because they are hoping that if they can point to enough fraud the electors will choose the president.

“As established in Article 2, Section 1.2 of the United States Constitution, State Legislatures have the sole authority to select their representatives to the Electoral College, providing a critical safeguard against voter fraud and election manipulation,” their statement said.

Both in Pennsylvania and Arizona, Biden won with very small margins, 11,000 in Arizona.