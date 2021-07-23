Sidney Powell joins movement to save the 1-6 prisoners

















Sidney Powell will join the movement to help the January 6 political prisoners. The Gateway Pundit put the clip below up discussing the issue. You know, some of these prisoners behaved badly but they will suffer consequences far worse than the law ever required. The more innocent people who were caught up in the moment — the trespassers and the paraders — are suffering irrational punishments. This entire affair has become an insurrection when it was actually a riot and a rally. [Listen to the prisoners sing the anthem at the end of this article.]

Whatever faults and however wrong some of the prisoners might have been, they love the USA. Do you honestly think Democrats do? Right now, they are encouraging the invasion of millions of foreigners who care nothing for our values — for the most part.

Sidney Powell deserves credit. She has made mistakes but she loves this country and she is fighting for what is left of it.

Watch:

America was fine, improving, growing, until the neo-fascists took the helm.

Every night at 9PM, detainees in Deplorable Jail sing the National Anthem to keep each other’s spirits up. I recorded this Sunday (they also say a prayer but audio clip was too long.) Please retweet each night at 9 in support 🇺🇸#freepoliticalprisoners

https://t.co/CAZwGWFncQ — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) July 20, 2021

Listen — it’s heartbreaking.

