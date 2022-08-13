Simultaneous Narco Terrorist Attacks in Border Cities

There were simultaneous narco attacks across the US border in Tijuana, Mexicali, Tecate, Rosarito, and Ensenada.

The US Consulate in Tijuana has a message for Americans in light of narco attacks:

“The U.S. Consulate General Tijuana is aware of reports of multiple vehicle fires, roadblocks, and heavy police activity in Tijuana, Mexicali, Rosarito, Ensenada, and Tecate. U.S. government employees have been instructed to shelter in place until further notice.

Actions to Take:

  • Avoid the area
  • Seek secure shelter, if in the area
  • Monitor local media for updates
  • Be aware of your surroundings
  • Notify friends and family of your safety
KEEP THOSE BORDERS OPEN FOR THE NARCOS, JOE

The international criminal enterprises are controlling our border with Mexico, and they include middle eastern terrorists. We ignore it and open our borders so they can come into the United States and destroy us.

The administration is letting single men pour in from all over the world. Are they narcos, terrorists, criminals, madmen, or communists? We don’t know because Biden-Mayorkas won’t allow vetting.


