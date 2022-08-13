Elite All-Girls School Invites Trans Bio-Boys to Apply

Harpeth Hall, an elite girls’ school in Nashville, Tennessee, will now allow applications from anyone who identifies as female, not just those who are biologically female. You can be a man who says you are a woman without indicating that you are a female physically or otherwise.

In an email sent to parents, the school announced it would follow a new policy that allows biological males who identify as female to be admitted to the school.

According to the New York Post, the email included a “Gender Diversity Philosophy” document explaining the admissions policy.

“As the world evolves, so do our students,” Harpeth Hall pontificates. “The concept of gender has expanded and deepened over time. The members of our school community have asked good and important questions about gender inclusion and have looked for greater clarity on the school’s practices. Harpeth Hall’s administration, faculty, and the DEI Committee of the Board of Trustees have come together to discuss and more deeply understand gender diversity.

Their imaginary, foofoo dust sprinkled over gender won’t make it so. There are two genders. Science tells us so. These bizarre administrators are destroying the concept of girls and women in an all-girls school. How ironic.

“If you’re a boy but you “feel” like a girl, congratulations and welcome to Harpeth Hall – an elite all-girls school in Nashville that has gone full woke,” Clay Travis tweeted.

This lunacy is coming for your school, neighborhood, and teams. You’d better start fighting back. This is not science, and it is not normal.

Watch Clay Travis as he makes some great points:

.@ClayTravis: If you’re a boy but you “feel” like a girl, congratulations and welcome to Harpeth Hall – an elite all-girls school in Nashville that has gone full woke. pic.twitter.com/j0UXy2c7AC — OutKick (@Outkick) August 11, 2022

