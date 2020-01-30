Six Dominican-tied Fentanyl dealers released without bail in NY to cheers

Due to New York’s bail reform laws, six felonious drug dealers were released almost immediately. They were arrested Monday on allegations of trying to push $7 million worth of the deadly opioids fentanyl and heroin onto the streets of New York and New England. By Wednesday, they were free.

This is during a drug crisis in a state overrun by illegals who are drug dealers. It’s a quid pro quo for Andrew Cuomo and Bill de Blasio. These two dirtbags are letting vicious criminals out on our streets for political gain.

“Charges say that at 7:25 p.m. on Jan. 27, investigators executed a court-authorized search warrant of the [suspects’] apartment, where they allegedly found the six defendants in the middle of packaging powder-filled glassine envelopes stamped with the brand ‘Fire’ into bundles,” AM New York Metro initially reported following the dealers’ arrests.

“The search also allegedly uncovered hundreds of thousands of glassine envelopes, which covered two tabletops and overflowed from plastic bins and cardboard boxes on the floor and a bed, a glass table, desk lamps, a scale, grinders, empty glassine envelopes, small spoons, an ink bottle, ink pads, and stamps.”

Local officials couldn’t believe what they found!

“The sheer volume of heroin and fentanyl packages assembled in a small apartment just off the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx is shocking,” New York City Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget G. Brennan said in a statement.

“Even veteran narcotics investigators were surprised by the output of this packaging operation, which was run out of a nondescript apartment in the borough afflicted by the city’s highest rate of overdose death.”

Livo Valdez, Jaslin Baldera, Frederick Baldera, Frandi Ledema, Diego Tejada and Pafraimy Antonio were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and the criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Upon arraignment in the Manhattan Criminal Court early Wednesday morning, all six suspects were released.

“None of the defendants are eligible for bail,” Assistant District Attorney Michael Di Paolo said during their arrangement, according to the New York Post.

“The judge ordered them to turn over their passports, as a number of them have connections to the Dominican Republic. They’re all due back in court Feb. 27.”

They aren’t saying if they are in the country illegally.

“Their lawyers argued none of the defendants have criminal records and noted family members of the suspects turned up for their arraignments.”

“Supporters in court early Wednesday waved their hands in celebration as the six suspects walked out.”

#NoBailNY “6 suspected drug dealers who are accused of running a $7 million fentanyl distribution operation were released w/o bail under the new criminal justice law.” “Supporters in court Wednesday waved their hands in celebration as the 6 walked out.”https://t.co/2zw8L2HAFc — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) January 29, 2020