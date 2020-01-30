Justice Roberts intervenes again in favor of Dems & media

Chief Justice Roberts injected himself into the impeachment trial again on Thursday when Rand Paul tried — again — to ask a question mentioning the fraudulent whistleblower’s name, which is Eric Ciaramella.

Rand Paul sounded off during a presser:

“I think this is an important question. One that deserves to be asked. It makes no reference to anybody who may or may not be a whistleblower.”

“Manager Schiff says he has no knowledge. If he has no knowledge, the rest of us can have no knowledge of who the whistleblower is. The President’s team says they have no knowledge of who the whistleblower is.”

“I think it was an incorrect finding to not allow a question that makes no reference. It means that anybody that anybody ever said might have been a whistleblower could never be discussed in a proceeding. I think it’s very important whether or not a group of Democratic activists, part of the Obama-Biden administration, were working together for years looking for an opportunity to impeach the president.”

The Justice didn’t give an explanation and we deserve to know his legal basis for doing it.

This is the question:

To the Manager Schiff and counsel for the President:

Manager Schiff and Counsel for the President, are you aware that House Intelligence Committee staffer Shawn Misko had a close relationship with Eric Ciaramella when at the National Security Council together, and are you aware and how do you respond to reports that Ciaramella and Misko may have worked together to plot impeaching the President before there were formal House impeachment proceedings?”

Paul does not in the question identify Eric Ciaramella, a CIA analyst who has been widely reported to be the “whistleblower” whose complaint launched the Democrats’ impeachment proceedings, as the “whistleblower.”

My question is not about a “whistleblower” as I have no independent information on his identity. My question is about the actions of known Obama partisans within the NSC and House staff and how they are reported to have conspired before impeachment proceedings had even begun. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 30, 2020

WEDNESDAY’S LYING DEBACLE

Americans should know how Adam Schiff is tied to the whistleblower since there is reasonable evidence that two of his staff members tried to oust the President since 2017. They were in league with the fake whistleblower at the time. The whistleblower, who is actually a leaker and a gossip, sparked the entire Ukraine impeach.

Also, Schiff lied about knowing him and failed to tell the public and Republicans that his staff were in contact with Ciaramella when he filed the Ukraine complaint.

SCHIFF LIES ABOUT KNOWING WHO THE WHISTLEBLOWER IS

In a question-and-answer portion of the Senate impeachment trial on Wednesday, Schiff asserted that he didn’t know who the whistleblower is and that this person was not coached in any way by a member of the House Intelligence Committee.

“Let me be clear about several things about the whistleblower. First of all, I don’t know who the whistleblower is,” the California Democrat began in response to a question from Sens. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Jerry Moran, R-Kan., about the political bias of the whistleblower as well as any relationship with former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I haven’t met them or communicated with them in any way. The committee staff did not write the complaint or coach the whistleblower what to put in the complaint. The committee staff did not see the complaint before it was submitted to the inspector general,” he claimed.

“The committee, including its staff, did not receive the complaint until the night before,” Schiff continued. “We had an open hearing with the active [intelligence] director on September 26, more than three weeks after the legal deadline by which the committee should have received the complaint.”

Schiff also referred to the allegations of his involvement behind the scenes as a “conspiracy theory.”

Watch two clips:

Adam Schiff just claimed on the Senate floor that he doesn’t know the identity of the whistleblower. Let’s go to the tape on that and the other examples of his deliberate efforts to mislead the public. pic.twitter.com/RCgadvPgd0 — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) January 29, 2020

Trump’s attorney Patrick Philbin discussed the ties between the whistleblower and Schiff’s staff:

Patrick Philbin: reports of contact between the whistleblower and Schiff’s staff are “shrouded in secrecy”https://t.co/7qFm7CGNmF pic.twitter.com/PDpSNs3p9z — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 29, 2020