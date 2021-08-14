Sky News agrees to let You Tube act as their medical censors

Without a fight, Sky News has agreed to let YouTube censor them. The channel has deleted ‘unproven’ COVID-19 treatment videos. Only Bill Gates’ vaccine is YouTube-approved. Sky News will be YouTube’s medical lapdog.
YouTube is the ultimate censor copying the communist press during the Maoist revolution. This is a political agenda and has nothing to do with health.
All of this furthers the agenda of The Great Reset. It promotes the antithesis of freedom.
Some of Sky News Australia’s biggest stars have refused to weigh into the network’s decision to remove more than 30 videos from its platform featuring them criticizing public health advice on unproven treatments for COVID-19.
Editors and hosts at Sky News have been furious over a seven-day ban from YouTube for breaching the tech giant’s COVID-19 misinformation policies, calling it an assault on free speech, censorship, and an act of cancel-culture against conservatives, The Sidney Herald reports.
But the News Corp-controlled broadcaster remained silent on Tuesday over its decision to scrub videos from its website that promoted drug hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19 and suggested there was a political agenda as to why it was not being used.
Presenters Alan Jones, Andrew Bolt, and Rowan Dean featured prominently in a number of the videos, which have also been removed from the websites of News Corp publications The Daily Telegraph, Herald Sun, The Courier-Mail, Adelaide Advertiser, and news.com.au, where they had been cross-posted, The Herald reports.
Bolt, who has labeled the YouTube ban “frightening”, declined to comment on his employer’s decision to expunge some of his videos, saying this masthead was “trying to cement dissent and dissension”, according to the newspaper.
YouTube has decided they spread misinformation and it’s over.
“In a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.” – George Orwell
