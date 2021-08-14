Biden ponders vaccine passports for interstate travel as Canada pushes limits

















Biden is looking into requiring vaccination passes to travel from state to state. That reminds me of what went on in East Germany before the fall of the Berlin Wall, only the Soviet communists wouldn’t allow travel from neighborhood to neighborhood without a pass, not because of vaccinations, just for control. But maybe that is what this is all about.

The AP reported the news about the vaccine passports for interstate travel for the United States.

Via the Associated Press:

Still, while more severe measures — such as mandating vaccines for interstate travel or changing how the federal government reimburses treatment for those who are unvaccinated and become ill with COVID-19 — have been discussed, the administration worried that they would be too polarizing at this time. An administration official said the interstate travel vaccination requirement was not under consideration at the moment.

That’s not to say they won’t be implemented in the future, as public opinion continues to shift toward requiring vaccinations as a means to restore normalcy.

Lawrence Gostin, a professor of health law at Georgetown University, said Biden would likely need to continue to turn up the pressure on the unvaccinated. “He’s really going to have to use all the leverage the federal government has, and indeed use pressure points,” Gostin said. “And I think there are a few that he can do but he hasn’t done yet.”

“The country is completely fatigued with lockdowns, business closures, and masking,” added Gostin, “and vaccines are literally our only tool. We’ve tried masking, distancing, occupancy limits, even entire lockdowns now for coming along nearly two years. And the virus just keeps raging back. And the vaccines are the only thing we have now to defeat the virus. We need to use that tool and we need to use it vigorously. And I think there will be large public support for that.”

Vaccines are our only tool because nothing else is allowed, at least not in the media.

CANADA

The Canadian government went full Mao on Friday, announcing that commercial airline travelers, passengers on cruise ships, and interprovincial trains will soon be forced to vaccinate against the coronavirus.

The sweeping mandate will go into effect “[a]s soon as possible in the fall and no later than the end of October,” Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said in a statement.

Alghabra added that those working in “the federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation sectors” would face the same requirement, while other federal government employees would need to be vaccinated as early as the end of September.

Included in his series of Twitter posts, Alghabra announced on Friday:

“By working together, we will ensure we build back better from the pandemic.”

Build Back Better is the slogan used by Joe Biden and Klaus Schwab of The Great Reset. The Great Reset is neo-communism.

