Sleeper Cells Are a Right-Wing Conspiracy Theory – Good to Know

Do we have sleeper cells in this country, or are all the people coming in just coming for a better life? Do the people in the clips look like an army to you?

If you think that, NBC News will label you a right-wing conspiracy theorist.

Fox News reports:

Lora Ries, director of the Border Security and Immigration Center at The Heritage Foundation, told Fox News Digital that we “absolutely” should be concerned the millions pouring in could include terrorists.

“Particularly the 1.7 million known ‘gotaways,’ those who evaded the Border Patrol because they didn’t want to be fingerprinted because they’re either known or suspected terrorists themselves, convicted aggravated felons, smuggling drugs or some combination thereof.

“So, when you combine 1.7 million with the 7.4 million CBP has encountered, we have to assume that the sleeper cells of terrorists are here inside the U.S., and Congress needs to wake up and preempt.”

A recent report from Border Control noted that of the 7.4 million illegal aliens who have recently come into the country, 5.1 million were single, military-age men.

NBC News says don’t believe your lying eyes:

According to NBC News, “The FBI said this week it had no information indicating a credible terrorist threat against the United States, but social media pundits who have been raising the alarm for days aren’t backing down.

“Conservative social media influencers have been filling platforms such as X and Truth Social with speculation not backed by any evidence that attacks on civilians in Israel would soon be followed by similar attacks in major U.S. cities and that people should begin preparing — including by avoiding cities and purchasing firearms.

“The speculation with no evidence to support it has come from former President Donald Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr., and a host of right-wing commentators with big followings who issued vague warnings about imminent invasions or attacks. Many of the posts tie in a hodgepodge of Republican Party talking points on subjects such as gun rights, immigration from Asia, crime, and Iran policy.”

So, if you think all those millions of military-age men from parts unknown coming in unvetted are here for anything but a better life, you’re a nutjob. At least NBC News wants you to believe that. Anyone can see they’re coming for all the right reasons. There is no need to vet them as the US tries to wage war in various world regions.

NBC wrote further:

Trump, from his account on Truth Social, raised the idea of a potential threat by focusing on the unfounded claim that Hamas was coming into the U.S. through the southern border.

I guess we can get rid of the FBI counterterrorism units.

They said this was a right-wing conspiracy theory, too:

The US Mexico Border Is Wide Open, In Some Videos We’ve Seen It’s Welded Open So It’s Impossible For Civilians To Attempt To Close It What’s Coming Across? Not Just Illegal Immigrants, Terrorists & Child Traffickers, Lots & Lots & Lots Of Drugs, These Drugs Are Being Transported… pic.twitter.com/mhq2WjpUQs — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) October 12, 2023

Bannon On Southern Border Invasion: “We have a problem here. There’s A Dozen To A Hundred Gaza’s In The US Right Now.” pic.twitter.com/kVfoO71eZH — SweetPeaBelle (@SweetPeaBell326) October 12, 2023

Reality Check — this is War — the “migrants” are your replacements. They are ‘useful idiots.’ The plan is obvious. Use black-folks to kill caucasians, Jews, Asians — then kill the black-folks. The useful idiots are left divided and easily enslaved. Simple plan. Is working. https://t.co/QtmxHV1DhU pic.twitter.com/t6BoaNR7kQ — Michael Yon: Callsign BIG HONEY 6 (@Michael_Yon) October 11, 2023

The conveyor belt into America roars in its third year of mass migration crisis in Eagle Pass today, looking like this. Peruvians. Ecuadorians Venezuelans Hondurans Guatemalans here pic.twitter.com/el8wZYv2kL — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) October 12, 2023

