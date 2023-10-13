Stunning Development in the Speaker’s Race

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R La, has dropped out of the race for House Speaker. He announced the decision following a closed-door meeting of Republicans Thursday evening. He had won the nomination 113 to 99 last night.
This might leave the door open for Jim Jordan.
If Republicans don’t unite and pick one person, Democrats will decide who the speaker is. Dmeocrats will pick Marxist Hakeem Jeffries.
“I just shared with my colleagues that I’m withdrawing my name as a candidate for the speaker designee,” the Louisiana Republican told reporters.
“If you look at where our conference is there’s still work to be done. Our conference still has to come together and is not there,” he said. “There are still some people that have their own agendas, and I was very clear we have to have everybody put their agendas on the side and focus on what this country needs. This country is counting on us to come back together. This House of Representatives needs a speaker, and we need to open up the House again, but clearly, not everybody is there, and there’s still schisms that have to get resolved.”
House Republicans met behind closed-doors for more than two hours earlier in the afternoon, where the Majority leader urged his detractors to explain their opposition to him in front of the conference. After the meeting ended, Scalise huddled with those opposed to him in his office. And Republicans scheduled a second members-only conference meeting for Thursday evening.
The opposition only grew worse, with 20 members against him.
“This is petty, and I’m getting freaking tired of it,” said Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, a New York Republican. “We’re all in there sharing our feelings, but the reality is we still need to get to 217.”
This infighting needs to end, but it might not.
The party nomination is informal. Anyone can run on the floor as we saw early this year.
It’s impossible that a dem becomes speaker, that would wreck the GOP, and those voting for a dem would be done in politics. Cross that off. The RINO Channel wants to scare us into some guilt for not supporting their candidates.
Bannon sure was right early on that Scalise would not make it. Based on Scalise’s leftist record on spending, and his close association with Ryan, I figured Scalise would be rejected. This is a big win. Scalise failed miserably.
Now Jordan is faced with being forced into concessions from the RINOs. Before we had McCarthy being forced into concessions by conservatives.
I have a son who is non-political. He has a lot of credentials in the area of business leadership and is an avid student of history.
24 hours ago we were discussing the early vote between Scalise and Jordan.
He said that Scalise should tell the conference he would not serve unless he had full support. He suggested also saying he would make no deals. I said it could sound like an ultimatum and I felt it would not work.
My suggestion was that he and Jordan should sit down and talk. I felt the best solution was for Jordan to talk to any naysayers and ask for such support both privately and then in front of the conference.
My preference was for Jordan not to be speaker so he would be freer to speak and act.
Now my advice is for Scalise to do what I thought Jordan should do.
A strong leader is needed and the two should be able to get support for one of them. They are each strong enough to talk sense to those more on each fringe.
I don’t so much fear a Democrat getting the job, but a Republican house that cannot supply sound reasons for more Republicans to be elected to congress so that a Republican president can successfully our country.
Make the Party work or give up and disband. As currently composed and led (Republican National Committee) it is not worth supporting.