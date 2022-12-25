Smash and Grab Christmas Surprise

Good Samaritans, US Marine Recruiters, took down two smash-and-grab thieves at a Los Angeles mall. They tried to flee but didn’t get very far.

Two thieves escaped, but they’ll get caught. They smashed the glass cases in a jewelry store, grabbing whatever they could. Sadly, they were minors.

They were surprised when they picked a store next to a Marine recruiting station.

In an amazing act of bravery, Good Samaritans – including some United States Marine recruiters – joined forces to thwart a daring group of smash-and-grab robbers at a busy Torrance mall. pic.twitter.com/DxfTvi6OXk — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) December 22, 2022

Related