Smash and Grab Christmas Surprise

M Dowling
Good Samaritans, US Marine Recruiters, took down two smash-and-grab thieves at a Los Angeles mall.  They tried to flee but didn’t get very far.

Two thieves escaped, but they’ll get caught. They smashed the glass cases in a jewelry store, grabbing whatever they could. Sadly, they were minors.

They were surprised when they picked a store next to a Marine recruiting station.


