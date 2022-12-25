American Girl Doll Pushes Gender Transition to 3-12-Year-Olds

American Girl doll by Mattel has published a guide that advises girls as young as three to transition their gender. It also promotes puberty blockers.

Screenshots shared by the DailyMail and parents on Facebook reveal that there is more to this guide than advertised.

The book normalizes being transgender, promotes the use of puberty blockers, and encourages free gender expression.

“If you haven’t gone through puberty yet, the doctor might offer medicine to delay your body’s changes, giving you more time to think about your gender identity,” reads a snippet.

“Being transgender is not an illness or something to be ashamed of… At first, you and the doctor might talk about wearing the clothes and using pronouns (he, she, they) that make you feel most like the true you,” reads another passage in the book.

“Parts of your body might make you feel uncomfortable, and you might want to change the way you look. That’s totally Ok,” it continues.

The Mattel guide is marketed to girls between the ages of 3 and 12, and it also provides a list of organizations the children can turn to if they don’t have an adult they “trust.”

Gone are the days when @American_Girl taught girls about history & femininity. Now they’re encouraging our daughters to hate their bodies, halt their puberty, & cut off their breasts in the name of “self-love.” Return your AG Christmas gifts asap. https://t.co/eqiVnG9m9z — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) December 7, 2022

PREDATORY BEHAVIOR BY MATTEL

Parents are outraged, calling it the “new Pornography” and part of an “evil agenda.” Another parent said the gender ideology has become increasingly “predatory.”

A conservative activist group One Million Moms has launched a pressure campaign urging the Mattel doll company to discontinue selling the book A Smart Girl’s Guide: Body Image and encourages people to stop purchasing from American Girl or its parent company, Mattel.

Dr. Carly Guss “brought this book to life.” Guss is an adolescent medicine specialist at Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School. The doctor advocated for using puberty blockers on gender dysphoric children in a Nov. 1 article published in the JAMA Pediatrics medical journal.

If you want to contact American Girl, call 800-845-0005 or click here.

0 x Please leave a feedback on this

THE TRANS ACTIVISTS ARE CLUELESS

They don’t seem to realize that they are predatory.

Fuck yes, American Girl Doll!

The anti-LGBTQ crowd have officially lost their pathetic battle

When a mainstream toy company addresses non-binary body acceptance, the world has changed

This is a huge win for trans kids 🏳️‍⚧️

Thank you @American_Girl#protecttranskids pic.twitter.com/86NphD9ddi — 💗BohoGirlVotes💗 (@KikiAdine) December 9, 2022

Related