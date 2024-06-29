Snap Poll: 82% Say Joe Should Not Run for Re-Election

In a New York Post poll taken after the debate, 82% of respondents said Joe Biden should not run for reelection. Only 18% said he should keep campaigning.

This was just a snap poll with 3340 people casting their vote.

In another poll released on Friday, 67% of debate watchers said Trump performed better than Biden. I don’t know what’s wrong with the other 33%.

The poll, published by CNN, found that 57% of registered voters had no real confidence in Biden‘s ability to run the country.

Don’t you love how the media pretended they didn’t know Joe was as sharp as a beach ball until the debate?

But we must keep in mind that as EdD Jill said, he answered every question.

You cannot spin that. pic.twitter.com/epawAzPXcD — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) June 28, 2024

At least we don’t have to worry about nuclear war, just the weather. But it’s not just Joe saying climate is our only existential threat. It’s all the Democrats handling him, including Barack Obama.

The problem isn’t just that Biden is old. The problem is he’s insane. Only a madman would not consider a nuclear holocaust/war an existential threat, saying “the ONLY existential threat to humanity is climate change.” And this insane person has the power to launch a nuclear… pic.twitter.com/edyRRRL6qd — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) June 29, 2024

Emergency???

Pre-Debate

NEW: The most popular president in history with 81 million votes Joe Biden is the least popular president at this point in his presidency in the last 70 years. Read that again. According to a new Gallup poll, Biden is “in a weaker position than any prior incumbent” including… pic.twitter.com/zBIj4ASNJT — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 28, 2024

