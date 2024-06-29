Donald Trump Rallies in Virginia, Giving Biden a New Name

Donald Trump was in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Friday after Biden’s disastrous debate with his nastiness and dementia on full display.

Trump said that if he wins Virginia, he will win the election. Blue Virginia is a good barometer of how the country will swing.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin joined Donald Trump, noting the huge crowd that turned out for him.

It was great to welcome President Trump to Virginia today! Giant crowd and amazing support. It’s time to return strength back to the White House. Let’s come together to elect Donald J. Trump the next President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/PzbmIsb4Co — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) June 29, 2024

The former president picked out a new name for Joe Biden in the wake of a debate where he told one lie after another. The new name is Pinocchio Joe. We already posted the lies, but here they are again:

“Suckers and losers” lie Hitler did good things” lie “Fine people” lie “My son died in Iraq” lie “I capped insulin at $15” lie “I capped Medicaid drug expenses at $200” lie “Retaliation” lie “Trump said he would be a dictator” lie “No soldiers died on my watch,” lie “Border crossings fewer than Trump” lie “Unemployment was 15% under Trump” lie “Trump wants to get rid of Social Security” lie “Billionaires pay 8.2% in taxes” lie “Trump said inject bleach” lie “Border patrol endorsed me” lie

These are blatant lies that were debunked. Watch the clip:

Joe can’t tell the truth. That is a fact.

Actually — you can’t tell the truth either. ➡️ https://t.co/z8NRdMCdZU https://t.co/gmjV7SV0Kf — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 29, 2024

DJT could win Virginia thanks in part to a successful Republican governor.

The moment President Trump took the stage in Virginia. Thousands of excited people greet him after his dominant debate win over Joe Biden. Virginia is in play. pic.twitter.com/ZHyqodgQli — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) June 28, 2024

He Got Everything He Wanted

President Trump noted, “Biden spent the entire week at Camp David resting, working, studying—he studied so hard he didn’t know what the hell he was doing.” He got the debate rules, the date, and the network he wanted. However, no amount of rest or rigging could help him defend his atrocious record.

Biden spent the entire week at Camp David resting, working, studying—he studied so hard he didn’t know what the hell he was doing. He got the debate rules he wanted, the date he wanted, the network he wanted but no amount of rest or rigging could help him defend his atrocious… pic.twitter.com/XFEHu5f4WP — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 28, 2024

“The question every voter should be asking themselves today is NOT whether Joe Biden can survive a 90-minute debate performance. But whether America can survive four more years of Crooked Joe Biden in the White House,” he said.

The question every voter should be asking themselves today is NOT whether Joe Biden can survive a 90-minute debate performance—but whether America can survive 4 more years of Crooked Joe Biden in the White House. pic.twitter.com/zsK0qBSmFR — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 28, 2024

Pinocchio Joe is currently helping to kill veterans. People coming illegally get unbelievable rewards for breaking our laws but there’s not enough left for our veterans.

FACT: @JoeBiden is contributing to the 22 veterans per day suicide! He will not allow them to see mental health providers outside the VA & is trying to end all outside appts, even if VA can’t see them for months. @realDonaldTrump gave vets the ability to get the best care! — Brian Mast (@BrianMastFL) June 28, 2024

