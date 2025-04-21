So How’s Our Remedial Ivy League Harvard Doing?

Harvard now offers remedial math to their DEI Freshmen. That is one sign of how they are doing. Another sign is that they changed their mission statement from the pursuit of truth to the pursuit of social transformation. Additionally, they plan to kill lab animals.

They are also going to lose another $1 billion of the $9 billion awarded to them by the US government. That brings the total to $3.2 billion. Harvard will not back down. They plan to kill research animals and fight for their right to be racist. Not only is Harvard’s DEI policy racist, but the university also allows antisemitism to run rampant.

Following the week-long escalating dispute, sources told The Wall Street Journal that the Trump administration is looking to withdraw an additional billion dollars from the school’s funding for health research.

Harvard threatened to euthanize research animals if they lost funds. That is their choice, and they prefer to do it in lieu of ending DEI and antisemitism, or even finding homes for them.

Their latest gambit is they won’t let their academic freedom be stifled. According to them, Trump trying to stop their racism is an attack on college freedom.

Barack Obama, who ruined his party, is backing Harvard’s DEI and antisemitism. Obama has always loved racism.

1990. Barack Obama leads a protest at Harvard in support of then Professor Derrick Bell. Bell was a founder of critical race theory. He spent his career teaching that Whites are oppressors and Blacks are victims. He went on strike at Harvard, demanding the school hire more Black… pic.twitter.com/3Gq0207euX — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 15, 2025

Bill Ackman, who has taken up the cause to save Harvard from itself, weighed in on their threat to kill their research animals.

“Apparently, @Harvard prefers to euthanize research animals and cut scientific research rather than eliminate its enormous bureaucracy, shut down its racist and illegal DEI programs, and cut back funding for gender and Marxist studies. The ideological capture of Harvard is destroying the university from within.”

As Ackman said, they revised their mission statement from a focus on the pursuit of truth to one of social transformation. Unfortunately, the social transformation they seek is Marxist-based and un-American.

Bill Ackman just undertook a comprehensive analysis on Harvard University. I believe his most worrying datapoint was in 2020, Harvard’s mission statement changed from the pursuit of truth to “social transformation.” When activism overrides veritas, institutional value plummets pic.twitter.com/a8P4P1cEdB — Shabbos Kestenbaum (@ShabbosK) October 2, 2024

Additional Slides via Ackman

Harvard is giving a 41.5% advantage to black students, despite them being only 15% of the population. It also means they are taking students not up to Harvard’s standards, or we should say, past standards.

That is clearly racist.

Admissions Rate at Harvard:

– All Applicants: 14.6%

– Black Applicants: 56.1% +41.5% advantage for Blacks; this is how race preferences in Affirmative Action work. Data is for top applicants (10th Academic Decile). pic.twitter.com/zsLAbUrpK3 — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) April 20, 2025

The craziness continues, even though we now have evidence that Hamas is involved in campus protests.

This is what you get for $73,600/year at ⁦@Harvard⁩. pic.twitter.com/uNG0EGBdWZ — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) December 4, 2023

Here’s some common sense:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Savetsky (@lizzysavetsky)

