TdA Gangster Sobs, Drops to His Knees Begging to Be Released

A “violent” Tren de Aragua gangbanger broke down in hysterics after he and his buddies were busted for robbing a string of Florida liquor stores amounting to $30,000, cops said.

Ramon Jesus Carpintero-Luna, 26, sobbed like a baby to investigators with his hands cuffed behind his back in the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, said Thursday.

Will Democrats launch a campaign to release these men? They have often said property doesn’t matter.

The illegal Venezuelan criminal even dropped to his hands and knees and pleaded for his freedom when cops came knocking.

“He’s not such a big bad guy when he’s locked up. Maybe he’s having visions of El Salvador prisons at some point in time in this future,” Sheriff Grady Judd seethed at a press conference, while proudly displaying the photo of Carpintero-Luna with tears streaming down his face.

Luna could have gone home any time he wanted, but he chose to stay and rob the stores of hard-working Americans.

Luna and his crew robbed people at gunpoint. Someone could have died at any moment.

Samuel Oglis David Anthony Charle, 25, and Alexis Jose Rodriguez-Benavides, 27, are known Tren De Argua gang members, while Carpintero-Luna, Ildemaro Miguel Escalona Mendoza, 26, and Darwins Smith Vasquez Leon, 28, are considered associates, cops said.

These men came illegally and never once tried to find a job.

Now they have to fear the deterrent set up by the administration, CECOT prison.

