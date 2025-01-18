So It Begins: California Policies Add to Homeowners Misery

California is a disaster because its policies made the ongoing fires into a catastrophe. California will also make it difficult for people to recover. The following is a case in point that comedian Adam Corolla posted.

A Wildfire Victim:

I desperately want to get back into my home and begin the clean-up process to start putting my life back together.

Los Angeles County: We’re gonna have to survey, inspect, approve, authorize & scrutinize that debris before starting to put your life back together

They can’t do a thing because California policies, which caused fires to become disasters, demand that they inspect first? More than 10,000 structures burned down. This process will take forever. Why can’t homeowners pay for inspections?

A health officer with inadequate staff must do it?

And so it begins https://t.co/GEqc9rwNVj — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) January 16, 2025

Governor Newsom suspended permit and review requirements under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the California Coastal Act. This allows victims of the recent fires to restore their homes and businesses faster. However, he didn’t suspend that one.

The California Coastal Commission

For property owners impacted by the fires in Southern California, please be advised that the Coastal Act provides for the reconstruction of homes, businesses, and most other structures destroyed by a disaster, which are exempt from Coastal Development Permit (CDP) requirements. For more information, see Public Resources Code Section 30610(g) and this FAQ document on rebuilding after the Palisades fire. Property owners wishing to build a larger or different structure on their property than previously existed should contact their local permitting agency or the Coastal Commission for specific guidance. For more information about particular fires and evacuation orders, visit Cal Fire’s website.

If history is prologue:

Malibu property owner waited 12 years for approval to rebuild after home destroyed in 1993 fire https://t.co/cuvsBn5kBw — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) January 13, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email