Battery Storage Facilities Planned for Small Plots on LI

Companies are trying to put battery storage facilities in heavily populated and beautiful residential areas in Mt. Sinai, Port Jefferson Station, and Setauket. This is as a battery storage facility burns in Mesa, California. These facilities do blow and their fires are very hard to extinguish.

They usually go on for a couple of weeks, and there is potential for explosions. There is also the potential for carcinogens in the air, especially if the wind blows.

New York can’t do enough bad things to Long Island residents.

Mt. Sinai, Long Island

Former Democrat Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Ander is concerned:

Over 100 residents gathered at the Heritage Center during a May 6 Mount Sinai Civic Association meeting to hear from New Leaf Energy, a battery storage company, about a proposed lithium-ion battery storage facility.

According to the civic president, Brad Arrington, the plan to site the 20-megawatt battery storage system facility on a 1-acre parcel, located at the corner of Mount Sinai-Coram Road and Route 25A in Mount Sinai, has been in the works for seven years. Surprisingly, despite representing the area as a former Suffolk County legislator for the past 13 years, I only recently learned about this project.

Having facilitated the Green Homes and the Go Solar programs as the former director of Town of Brookhaven’s Office of Energy & Sustainability, I strongly support clean energy initiatives. However, I have concerns about the proposed location of this facility. Placing it on a 1-acre parcel with no buffers near one of the county’s most accident-prone intersections raises red flags. Additionally, the site is close to residential neighborhoods, a public walking path, an SCWA drinking water well, and Mount Sinai School.

These parcels are way too small and surrounded by numerous developments of single homes.

East Setauket

Savion Energy representatives stood before the Three Village Civic Association membership on Monday, Nov. 4, to present their proposed battery storage facilities in East Setauket. Savion is a Shell Group portfolio company that develops utility-scale solar and energy storage projects.

One project is proposed for a lot off Sheep Pasture Road, while another location would be between Parsonage Road and Old Town Road.

This area is beautiful and well-populated, and many homes have horses. It’s no place for a lithium battery storage facility.

Hochul Is Destroying LI Energy

These proposals arrive amid a statewide effort to increase green energy sources and transition away from fossil fuels. In 2022, Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) doubled the state’s energy storage goal. Further, the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) in 2019, aims for 100% zero-emission electricity by 2040.

They also plan these facilities for Holtsville, Island Park, and other towns. The lure is a reduction in our very high taxes.

These battery storage facilities are among many proposed across Long Island as power plants like the fossil-burning plant in Port Jefferson close.

Hochul also has plans to build 800,000 multi-use units in high rises, ruining the single-family home culture of Long Island.

Hochul is trying to uglify and industrialize Long Island, ruining a way of life. The New York Democrats want Long Island to become urban and vote Democrat.

Hochul has also banned selling gas-powered cars by 2035.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email