So PC! NFL invites a god-awful poet to read at the Super Bowl

A wannabe poet named Amanda Gorman apparently read a poem at Biden’s Inauguration and it was all the rage, allegedly. It was so impressive that she was invited to read her poetry at the Super Bowl.

Her two books haven’t even been published yet and they are bestsellers. They are number one and two on the bestseller list.

As Matt Walsh said, “this bullshit is not poetry.” She’s just a minority abortion-lover propagandizing on video while making a lot of arm and hand gestures with no meaning.

This nonsense has got to stop. Now we have to pretend this is good because she’s black and raving on and on about killing the unborn?

What a phony world these Democrats want us to live in. It’s a sick, dark world.

This bullshit is not poetry pic.twitter.com/L89VxQmGUf — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 28, 2021

Related