Biden Admin wants a permanent fence around the Capitol

The new Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman wants a permanent barrier around the Capitol. We can’t have a barrier on our border to keep out anonymous people, including many criminals, but, the Biden administration will encircle the Capitol to keep Americans out.

“In light of recent events, I can unequivocally say that vast improvements to the physical security infrastructure must be made to include permanent fencing, and the availability of ready, back-up forces in close proximity to the Capitol,” she wrote in the statement Thursday.

“I look forward to working with Congress on identifying the security improvements necessary to ensure the safety and security of the Congress and the U.S. Capitol,” she added.

She sounds like another winner.

Law enforcement was unprepared and undermanned when the mob attacked on January 6th. That was the problem. The riot is being used as an excuse to enforce a modified martial law on the Capitol.

This is all part of the image they want to send of Republicans and Conservatives. Democrats are leftist frauds.

Besides, barriers don’t work. Just ask any Democrat.

