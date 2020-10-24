So, this is how those Obama & Biden rallies are going, more Trump supporters show up in PA than Biden

Joe Biden insulted Pennsylvanians who don’t support him, claiming he’ll even represent them, although they are “chumps.” He is truly an awful speaker.

Watch:

WATCH: Joe Biden insults Pennsylvanians who don’t support him, calls them “chumps” pic.twitter.com/QvHgk7nppH — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 24, 2020

There were more Trump supporters at the Biden rally than Biden supporters. They could be heard chanting as he screamed his speech to his handful of supporters sitting in cars.

There is nothing more symbolic of this election and its’ conclusion than this Biden rally. 2 things: -One guy with a Biden sign, hundreds with Trump signs AND US flags!! -Biden supporters don’t fly US flags – just Biden signs. The Trump win WILL BE Historic!! pic.twitter.com/9p1b71VydG — Don Purser 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@DGPurser) October 24, 2020

Trump supporters go to Biden rally in Bucks, Pennsylvania.

Practically a Trump drive-in rally here now outside the Biden drive-in event. Biden has just finished speaking pic.twitter.com/SvsjopLM99 — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) October 24, 2020

Barack was also in Pennsylvania and Florida. He had the nerve, although not in so many words, to pretend Joe’s healthcare plan will let us keep our doctor.

In this next clip, he sounds annoyed. Not too many people came, and the horn honking was an annoyance to him, it seems.

Go back to your beach mansion before it goes underwater due to climate change, Barack.

Watch:

Not a big hit, not at all:

Obama’s car rally for Biden in Philadelphia. Walmart has more cars on a Wednesday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/pJCXX8veSr — Gregory Jon (@gregoryjon) October 21, 2020

By comparison, Trump is drawing huge crowds. Trump supporters are far more enthusiastic.

Now that’s a rally compared to Obama 30 cars (yes 30 after you minus the police & dnc vehicles) https://t.co/uGZOlRnTyw — That SouthPhilly Mom AGAINST Safe Injection Sites (@lasavloff) October 23, 2020

Even Obama cannot get a large crowd for Biden. In Miami there are less than 100 cars and less than 400 at his rally. pic.twitter.com/WnZQ83u66z — JOE (@joe_nuzz) October 24, 2020