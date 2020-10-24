So, this is how those Obama & Biden rallies are going, more Trump supporters show up in PA than Biden

By
M. Dowling
-
2

Joe Biden insulted Pennsylvanians who don’t support him, claiming he’ll even represent them, although they are “chumps.” He is truly an awful speaker.

Watch:

There were more Trump supporters at the Biden rally than Biden supporters. They could be heard chanting as he screamed his speech to his handful of supporters sitting in cars.

Trump supporters go to Biden rally in Bucks, Pennsylvania.

Barack was also in Pennsylvania and Florida. He had the nerve, although not in so many words, to pretend Joe’s healthcare plan will let us keep our doctor.

In this next clip, he sounds annoyed. Not too many people came, and the horn honking was an annoyance to him, it seems.

Go back to your beach mansion before it goes underwater due to climate change, Barack.

Watch:

Not a big hit, not at all:

By comparison, Trump is drawing huge crowds. Trump supporters are far more enthusiastic.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

2 COMMENTS

  2. Dog faced pony soldiers are a big effing deal the thing ya know.
    Shh…don’t tell the immaculate Hussein but the hopey changey audacity of hype is dumpster dive material now. Too bad so sad.

Leave a Reply