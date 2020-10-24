Tony Bobulinski’s Twitter account was deleted

Twitter, or Tony Bobulinski himself, shut down the Tony Bobulinski Twitter account. How is that for free speech if Twitter did it? Mr. Bobulinksi is a first-hand witness to alleged corrupt dealings by Hunter Biden and his father, Joe.

It’s somewhat doubtful, although possible, that Mr. Bobulinski deleted his page. He was obviously making the most of the experience the day before.

It’s like living in Russia in the early stages of a communist revolution.

📣📣📣📣📣Block freedom of speech🤬 can you believe that? Twitter shut down Tony Bobulinski tweet account.🤬🤬🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/2bGJLGLasX — FranceVoh (@VohFrance) October 24, 2020

Marxist thugs run the media and social media. Twitter might well have done it. The NY Post is still locked out of its account, nine days after the bombshell Hunter Biden’s story appeared on their front page.

Eric Trump responded:

The media is desperately trying to distract from Biden alleged criminal activity. It’s quite simple: When my father became President, we stepped out of all international business. When Hunter Biden’s father became Vice President, he stepped into international business. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) October 21, 2020

Mr. Bubolinski has been silenced, and the FBI wants to speak with him:

Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, said Wednesday night that he could confirm details regarding his overseas business dealings. The details include a reference to a “Big Guy” in a May 13, 2017 email, which refers to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Bobulinski identified himself as the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings, a firm he described as “a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family.” He added that Hunter Biden and James Gilliar, another business associate, brought him on as CEO of the venture.

“Hunter Biden called his dad ‘the Big Guy’ or ‘my Chairman,’ and frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing,” Bobulinski said. “I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business. I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business. They said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line.”

He was supposed to speak with Senator Johnson’s committee on Friday, but the FBI decided they have to speak with him first.

He had better bring a good lawyer with him.