To reduce fraud, the Social Security Administration will impose tighter identity-proofing measures. They will require millions of recipients and applicants to visit agency field offices rather than interact with the agency over the phone.

That might significantly help with the people in foreign countries who collect from the SSA gravy train.

Beginning March 31st, people can no longer verify their identity to the SSA over the phone. Those who cannot adequately verify their identity over the agency’s “My Social Security” online service will be required to visit an agency field office in person to complete the verification process.

The change will apply to new Social Security applicants and existing recipients who want to change their direct deposit information.

Retiree advocates warn that the change will negatively impact older Americans in rural areas, including those with disabilities, mobility limitations, and those who live far from SSA offices and have limited internet access.

