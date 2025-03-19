DHS Secretary Noem Warns Swatters Targeting Conservatives

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem warns “swatters” about targeting independent journalists. Nothing happened under Joe Biden. Democrats won’t condemn it. It will change under this administration.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, we will not sit idly by as conservative new media and their families are being targeted by false swatting.”

“The Department of Homeland Security has the ability to trace phone numbers and track location information. We will use it to hunt these cowards down.”

“This is an attack on our law enforcement and innocent families, and we will prosecute it as such.”

Infowars reporter Owen Shroyer is the latest victim of swatting. It’s terrifying and dangerous. No one should be put through this. It is aimed at conservatives. Democrats are not being swatted.

Videos from the swatting: pic.twitter.com/RKtHI6MhLE — Owen Shroyer (@OwenShroyer1776) March 19, 2025

X influencer and Bill Clinton sexual abuse victim Juanita Broaddrick was recently swatted. The police didn’t know anything about swatting. She had to show them her posts.

Well, I just got swatted. About 10 police and swat team showed up. They said the caller said there were 2 masked men and people inside had been shot. This shit needs to stop. pic.twitter.com/HpsUBlN6YZ — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) March 18, 2025

