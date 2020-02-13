Socialist Bernie looks nervous after he’s caught flying first class

Bernie used to ride coach like us commoners, but no longer. He is now a millionaire with three homes who spends exorbitantly on air travel. That makes him a socialist hypocrite as he travels the country ranting against the 1%. He is the 1%.

A passenger caught Bernie flying first class, and he does look nervous having his photo taken. The tweet has since gone viral.

A nervous democratic socialist in first class. #FeelTheBern pic.twitter.com/XbONXNBZNn — Hank Thomas (@HankThomasDC) February 13, 2020

For the record: I have no ill will against @SenSanders or his political beliefs. The intention was for humorous discourse. The photo is 100% authentic. Our country is far too polarized. — Hank Thomas (@HankThomasDC) February 13, 2020

THEY THINK THEY CAN BUY THEIR WAY OUT OF A BIG CARBON FOOTPRINT

Senators Sanders and Warren spent over $59,000 in carbon offsets in 2019 to counteract the carbon they used while campaigning.

The carbon they used was taking private jets. They spent a combined $2.4 million on private jets according to FEC records.

Sanders led the Democratic field in private airfare spending in 2019, dishing out $1.6 million to Apollo Jet. It’s a luxury private jet charter service.

Warren’s campaign, meanwhile, spent $871,000 on private jets through Advanced Aviation, FEC records show.

It is absurd that they are flying around in luxury jets with giant carbon footprints and say it’s okay because they are funneling money to carbon offsets.