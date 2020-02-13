Socialist Bernie looks nervous after he’s caught flying first class

Bernie used to ride coach like us commoners, but no longer. He is now a millionaire with three homes who spends exorbitantly on air travel. That makes him a socialist hypocrite as he travels the country ranting against the 1%. He is the 1%.
A passenger caught Bernie flying first class, and he does look nervous having his photo taken. The tweet has since gone viral.
A nervous democratic socialist in first class. #FeelTheBern pic.twitter.com/XbONXNBZNn
— Hank Thomas (@HankThomasDC) February 13, 2020
For the record: I have no ill will against @SenSanders or his political beliefs. The intention was for humorous discourse. The photo is 100% authentic. Our country is far too polarized.
— Hank Thomas (@HankThomasDC) February 13, 2020
THEY THINK THEY CAN BUY THEIR WAY OUT OF A BIG CARBON FOOTPRINT
Senators Sanders and Warren spent over $59,000 in carbon offsets in 2019 to counteract the carbon they used while campaigning.
The carbon they used was taking private jets. They spent a combined $2.4 million on private jets according to FEC records.
Sanders led the Democratic field in private airfare spending in 2019, dishing out $1.6 million to Apollo Jet. It’s a luxury private jet charter service.
Warren’s campaign, meanwhile, spent $871,000 on private jets through Advanced Aviation, FEC records show.
It is absurd that they are flying around in luxury jets with giant carbon footprints and say it’s okay because they are funneling money to carbon offsets.
This double talking POS commie will create Gulags if he is elected. WTF up America you reap what you sow,
I read that Bernie typically flies private jets. He said so on a recent clip on the Tonight show. Screw the commie…
But Bernie is a member of the ruling class in a classless society.
San Fran Nan probably misses the free ride on air force jets. The comrades don’t have to worry about embarrassment because the true believers are perfectly fine with double standards.
Fun trivia-Did you know that the crew to man Greta’s unicorn wonder woman boat fly on jets to get to port.
Yes we can…be clueless symbolism over substance virtue signaling poseurs.
You report about Sander’s hypocrisy as if it were something new. What would be news is if he actually was found doing something that he wants to force on the rest of us like using the emergency room at the local hospital when he is having a heart attack.