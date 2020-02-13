Since leaving the Paris Accord, US saw the largest decline in CO2 emissions

Since President Trump left the Paris Accord, the United States saw the largest decline in energy-related CO2 emissions of any country.

The U.S. decreased carbon dioxide emissions by a staggering 140 million tons, or 2.9%, thanks to vast increases in natural gas generation. Since our peak in 2000, the IEA reports that emissions are down 1 gigaton, “the largest absolute decline by any country over that period.”

The USA never needed a Paris Accord. It was a farce. Leftists in foreign lands wanted our money. We gave them $1 billion and had promised another $3 billion. There were no mechanisms to check on how the money would be spent.

If the world’s nations cared about conservation, they would have followed the Accord without the USA. They are all still in the pact.

Nothing terrible happened after the United States left the Accord, despite the naysayers predicting doom.

The EU has a lot of catching up to do.

America’s massive reductions and the E.U.’s smaller reductions were said to have been driven by the “continued growth of renewables, coal-to-gas fuel switching, a rise in nuclear power and weaker electricity demand.”

