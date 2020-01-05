Soleimani’s funeral organizer plans an $80 million bounty for Trump’s head

Iran threatened to attack the White House and they put an $80 million bounty on the President’s head.

The sacrifices the President has made for this country go unappreciated by the left, and if they could, the hard-left would probably add to the bounty. If they worked with him, he could do so much more.

The Iranian leadership also tore up the nuclear deal that they didn’t follow anyway. At least the pretense is over.

They called the President a “terrorist in a suit.”

Iranian MP Abolfazl Abutorabi threatened to attack White House during an open session of parliament on Sunday.

“We can attack the White House itself, we can respond to them on the American soil,” Abutorabi said during an open session, according to the Iranian Labour News Agency.

Abutorabi added that “this is a declaration of war, which means if you hesitate you lose.”

“When someone declares war do you want to respond to the bullets with flowers? They will shoot you in the head,” he said.

BEHEAD PRESIDENT TRUMP

An organizer for a funeral procession for General Qassem Soleimani — whoever he is — called on all Iranians to donate $1 each “in order to gather an $80million bounty on President Trump’s head.”

Iran offering $80 million bounty for Donald Trumps head. I actually can’t believe this is being said! Some other country needs to force these two children to make peace! So many innocent people will get hurt/killed 💔 #WWIIl #IranUsa #Iranattack pic.twitter.com/XXwxD4h6lq — درسا (@_Dorieeee) January 5, 2020

The organizer made the remarks during the procession in Mashad, and it sounds like he made a hit.

Iran’s Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, is calling for “Death to America,” as usual, adding that “it means down with Trump, Bolton, and Pompeo. It means death to the American rulers. It means death to the few people running that country; we have nothing against the American nation.”

Democrats are not blaming Iran or even criticizing the terror nation. They are 100% against the President killing the terrorist, even though he was in the midst of the ‘Big Attack.’ They needed to see dead diplomats and soldiers. If that did come about, they still would have blamed the President.

We sure hope the President has a plan to keep us out of war.

TERROR NATION

If you ever doubted this is a terror nation, just look at all the people who appear to have shown up for the terrorist’s funeral.

Funeral of Qassem Suleimani…

The biggest ever Funeral in the History of Middle East!!!#IranUsa#Iranattack#IranWar pic.twitter.com/FnR7c9HaQP — M ABUBAKAR SIDDIQUI (@absiddiqians2) January 5, 2020

They are shooting off rockets near the Baghdad embassy. They don’t want peace, and Iraq is lost. We were protecting them, especially from ISIS. I wouldn’t mind getting out of the region after nearly two decades of no success.