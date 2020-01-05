Bloomberg weaponizes AG offices against fossil fuels

The fascist ex-mayor of New York City Michael Bloomberg is taking a leaf out of George Soros’s book and putting his fascist allies in Attorneys General offices throughout the country. He wants to do for climate change what he has done for the Second Amendment.

Bloomberg is putting anti-energy companies attorneys in Democratic AG offices to push back on President Trump’s easing up of the regulatory burden that was killing our economy.

The control freak of New York is using Bloomberg Philanthropies to pour millions of dollars into a nonprofit group that embedded 18 lawyers into 11 AG offices. Some have already gone on to sue ExxonMobil and the Trump administration.

“What’s problematic is the arrangement through which a private organization or individual can promote an overtly political agenda by paying the salaries of government employees,” Indiana Attorney General (AG) Curtis Hill, a Republican, told the Daily Caller News Foundation, citing a common criticism of New York University’s State Energy and Environmental Impact Center (SEEIC).

He is weaponizing the offices against fossil fuels.

These anti-fossil fuel leftists are planted in offices in Washington, D.C.; Delaware; Connecticut; Illinois; Maryland; Massachusetts; Minnesota; New Mexico; New York; Oregon and Washington, according to NYU’s website.

Hill and others believe Bloomberg is skirting what is ethically acceptable. “And all of the government employees being compensated in this manner are lawyers working for Democratic attorneys general, according to NYU’s website. This whole scenario raises obvious ethical and legal concerns,” he said.

Fascists play dirty.