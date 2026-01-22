Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Somali Pirates Strike Again: This Time In Maine

A NewsNation investigation found clusters of home health care agencies operating from the same quiet office buildings in Maine. They are like 75 Bishop Street in Portland, where 10 of 20 businesses offer MaineCare-funded services.

One tenant, Five Stars Home Health Care, received over $1 million in payments from 2022 to 2024, but dissolved after auditors flagged a 65% billing error rate and ordered $391,000 repaid, with no recovery recorded.

Officials note similar patterns flagged as red flags in Minnesota, while Gov. Janet Mills supports further probes to protect taxpayer funds amid ongoing audits.

Republican lawmakers in Maine blamed state Democrats, including the governor, for ignoring a health services contractor that defrauded the state’s Medicaid program of millions of dollars. Now, they are calling for full accountability into an issue they fear is just the tip of the iceberg of widespread fraud.

In an exclusive interview with NewsNation earlier this month, whistleblower Christopher Bernardini alleged that Gateway Community Services filed false claims for visits to disabled and low-income clients, though the services were never performed.

In a news conference on Tuesday, Republicans maintained that the fraud found inside Gateway only scratches the surface of what is happening across the state. Republican State Sen. Matt Harrington said that the fraud has “disturbing similarities” to to ongoing fraud investigations in Minnesota, where people in the Somali community are accused of defrauding taxpayers of social services funds.

Democrats are very upset that these people, four of 50 criminals, were arrested:

