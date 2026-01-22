Sparkle Beach Newsom in Davos: He Should Had Homes Built in Palisades Instead

Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has no business in Davos, decided to travel at great expense to the globalist event and spend his time betraying American interests and insulting the administration. He did not offer one idea from the clips I reviewed.

He’s narcissistic and needs a lot of attention.

Since he’s just an activist, not a governor, the more intelligent Secretary Bessent effectively battered him. Donald nuked him. Then he had his big speech canceled and was kept out of the USA House. [Politico]

Watch the justified pummeling.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Scott Bessent just PUMMELED Gavin Newsom in Davos “He’s here this week with his billionaire sugar daddy, Alex Soros!” 🔥 “I think it’s very, very ironic that Newsom — who strikes me as Patrick Bateman meets Sparkle Beach Ben — may be the only Californian who knows… pic.twitter.com/rdHEvghP2v — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 21, 2026

This is Gavin Newsom [Screenshot]:

Newsom kept company with his fellow psycho Alex Soros.

His timing isn’t good. Everyone was bowing to The Donald, who T.rexed him; swallowed him right up.

Gavin Newsom flew all the way to Davos. Watched the World bend a knee to POTUS Trump. Sat there getting dumped on by POTUS Trump and team. Had to do God knows what to Alex Soros Was told his speech was cancelled. Then flew home, hearing news that POTUS Trump is getting Greenland. pic.twitter.com/f4NIjtVXeV — C3 (@C_3C_3) January 22, 2026

Talking against America’s interests was the highlight. He lobbied against American interests. Newsom told everyone to have a backbone and stand strong, united against The Donald, who is working in the US interests.

“It’s time to F*** Up,” he said.

He finds it pathetic to acquiesce to President Trump. Blah blah blah. Shouldn’t he be in California trying to fix the damage he helped cause? Only two houses have been built in Palisades.

He spews hate here as he tries to manipulate the Europeans.

🚨This is how a traitor behaves. Gavin Newsom goes to Davos and lobbies against American interests for other world leaders to stop acquiescing to President Trump. pic.twitter.com/4k276xiJTo — Don Keith (@RealDonKeith) January 20, 2026

His million-dollar hate speech was canceled. It would cost him a million dollars to tell the Europeans what fools they are for working with Trump (who has America’s interests at heart).

Recap with Jesse Watters: