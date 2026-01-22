Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Sparkle Beach Newsom in Davos: He Should Had Homes Built in Palisades Instead

M Dowling
Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has no business in Davos, decided to travel at great expense to the globalist event and spend his time betraying American interests and insulting the administration. He did not offer one idea from the clips I reviewed.

He’s narcissistic and needs a lot of attention.

Since he’s just an activist, not a governor, the more intelligent Secretary Bessent effectively battered him. Donald nuked him. Then he had his big speech canceled and was kept out of the USA House. [Politico]

Watch the justified pummeling.

This is Gavin Newsom [Screenshot]:

Newsom kept company with his fellow psycho Alex Soros.

His timing isn’t good. Everyone was bowing to The Donald, who T.rexed him; swallowed him right up.

Watch:

Talking against America’s interests was the highlight. He lobbied against American interests. Newsom told everyone to have a backbone and stand strong, united against The Donald, who is working in the US interests.

“It’s time to F*** Up,” he said.

He finds it pathetic to acquiesce to President Trump. Blah blah blah. Shouldn’t he be in California trying to fix the damage he helped cause? Only two houses have been built in Palisades.

He spews hate here as he tries to manipulate the Europeans.

His million-dollar hate speech was canceled. It would cost him a million dollars to tell the Europeans what fools they are for working with Trump (who has America’s interests at heart).

 

Recap with Jesse Watters:

