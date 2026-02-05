Some Minnesota Jails Will Cooperate With ICE in “Unprecedented” Cooperation

Border Czar Tom Homan announced a drawdown of 700 ICE agents from Minnesota. It is based on a legal agreement to allow counties to temporarily hold jail inmates for ICE agents. The inmates are criminal illegal aliens.

It is called “unprecedented,” which shows you how insane this is. Jails have always cooperated in the past, and the alternative is to release foreign criminals into the streets.

The agreement would allow individual counties to enter into a contract known as a Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA) with ICE. This is cut out to the sanctuary laws these Democrat states have enacted.

The agreement would require jails to provide ICE with “reasonable access to all detainees or inmates for purposes of interviewing such individuals for immigration enforcement-related purposes,” according to a draft of a similar agreement ICE has entered into with counties in other states.

Hennepin County and Ramsey County are unlikely to enter into such agreements.

It is absolutely insane that the so-called law enforcement agencies are releasing criminal foreigners onto US streets rather than handing them over to ICE. This is not humanitarian; it’s dangerous. They don’t seem to care about American citizens suffering the ravages of foreigners who pour in and create vicious crimes.

Super Gangs in Los Angeles

Illegal alien gangs are growing thanks to our open borders, and loosey-goosey crime prevention by Democrats.

An unholy alliance is reshaping Los Angeles’ criminal underworld. That’s what happens when you open the borders and let unvetted people pour into the country.

Police have told The California Post that once-sworn enemies—MS-13 and 18th Street—have set aside differences and decades of violence to form a “super gang,” cashing in on drugs, extortion, and a booming underground casino trade that now rivals narcotics for profitability.

The gangs are operating under the control of the Mexican Mafia. They abandoned traditional tit-for-tat street warfare in favor of profit, coordination, and expansion.

Captain Ahmad Zarekani, head of the Los Angeles Police Department Gang and Narcotics Division, revealed gangs are exploiting low police numbers and soft-on-crime laws to grow their operations.

MS-13, one of the most violent gangs in the US, is known for committing horrific murders. In one infamous case known as the “mountain murders,” victims had their hearts cut out and were dismembered. Another was choked to death for defacing MS-13 graffiti.

We also have many new gangs and warlords from around the world.