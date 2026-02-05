Another Rogue Judge Won’t Allow ICE to Use Normal Police Tactics in Portland

Another rogue judge in Oregon on Feb. 3 put sweeping restrictions on the kinds of actions federal agents deployed in Portland can take against protesters exercising their rights to free speech and nonviolent protest.

The Left doesn’t want law enforcement or private gun ownership, as they make the country far more dangerous with criminal illegal aliens roaming American streets.

Homeland security agents have engaged in “an escalating pattern of unnecessary, excessive and indiscriminate violence against protesters,” U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon wrote. The judge issued restrictions that include barring agents from using chemical irritants.

The radicals stalk and harass agents while agents try to arrest criminal illegal aliens. Some become very violent.

The judge made the comments after a request for a restraining order was filed in connection with a lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Oregon on behalf of local protestors.

“In a well-functioning constitutional democratic republic, free speech, courageous newsgathering, and nonviolent protest are all permitted, respected, and even celebrated. In an authoritarian regime, that is not the case,” Simon wrote in issuing his ruling.

He added, “Our nation is now at a crossroads. We have been here before and have previously returned to the right path, notwithstanding an occasional detour. In helping our nation find its constitutional compass, an impartial and independent judiciary operating under the rule of law has a responsibility that it may not shirk. For that reason, and as more fully explained below, the Court grants Plaintiffs’ motion for a temporary restraining order.”

That’s the story. This judge thinks normal riot control and police tactics are authoritarian.

The Supreme Court has already adjudicated this issue. However, these rogue judges don’t care what the Court says. They don’t care about normal law enforcement. These judges won’t allow normal deportations.