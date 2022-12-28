Some States Pay Unemployment-Welfare Over $100,000

The Committee to Unleash Prosperity found that a family of four can receive over $100,000 annualized equivalent in cash and benefits in three states, and over $80,000 in 14 states, with no one working. This is what Socialism looks like – unemployment-welfare that’s more than you make.

Thank the Democrats, especially Nancy Pelosi.

The research was done by Casey Mulligan, a Professor of Economics at the University of Chicago, who served as Chief Economist at the White House Council of Economic Advisors. and EJ Antoni, a Research Fellow for Regional Economics in The Heritage Foundation’s Center for Data Analysis.

In a previous study in 2021. they estimated that with supplemental unemployment benefits of up to $600 a month, food stamp expansions, child tax credit payments, and other special Covid-related benefits to families without anyone working could exceed $120,000 in many states. Those extra benefits had a highly negative effect on employment, particularly in the states with the highest benefits. Temporary benefits have expired but this study finds that even with existing unemployment benefits and the dramatic recent expansion of ObamaCare subsidies, a spouse would have to earn more than $80,000 a year from a 40-hour-a-week job to have the same after-tax income as certain families with two unemployed spouses receiving government [taxpayer-funded unemployment-welfare] benefits. In these states, working 40 hours a week and earning $20 an hour would mean a slight REDUCTION in income compared to two parents receiving unemployment benefits and health care subsidies. The government doesn’t have any money. You’re paying for it. Highest Benefit States for Not Working and National Median Income Plus Benefits for Selected Occupations [UNEMPLOYMENT-WELFARE] HERE’S THE EQUIVALENT AS YOU PAY FOR THEIR UNEMPLOYMENT-WELFARE:





