SOTU Mess in One Brilliant Supercut

There is so much to learn from Joe Biden’s mess of a SOTU and [Grabien] Tom Elliott’s supercut.

We discovered that Biden can almost pronounce the word “ruble” and the word “Russia,” and he spent months building “freedy loving nations of Europe.”

He also said Putin will never gain the hearts of the Iranian people. How he came up with that is a mystery.

Biden said Putin met with a “mall of strength” of “pound” Ukrainian people or something.

And, in case you didn’t know, “you can’t build a wall high enough to stop a vaccine.”

Biden did make note of deer not wearing kevlar vests.

Don’t worry, “we’re going to be okay, we’re going to be okay, go get him.”

Who, Joe? We need more information.

Biden isn’t going anywhere no matter how much damage he does because he has Kamala Presidency Insurance. If he goes, we get her.

This is a disaster and our enemies are watching.

SUPERCUT!@POTUS: The State of the Union is … [indecipherable] pic.twitter.com/PWbZ8yMa7U — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 3, 2022

